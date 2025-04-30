DNB Bank ASA to Issue Dividend of $1.23 (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.2311 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

