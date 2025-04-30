AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,449 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $147,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $568.91 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.99 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

