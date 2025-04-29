Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $477,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,415.83. The trade was a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 73.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.