Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $192.08

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of PTC opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.04. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PTC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PTC by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

