Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151,449 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $96.71 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.37.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

