Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $64.66 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,778,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.