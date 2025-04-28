Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,174,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,968,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,682,000 after buying an additional 2,537,552 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 127,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

