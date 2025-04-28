Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$125,134.75.

Shares of PPTA stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$20.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.31.

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

