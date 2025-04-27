IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $5.85 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.