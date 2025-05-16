Shell Asset Management Co. Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $76,196,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $3,075,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $15,054,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $17,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,237.74 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,716.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,870.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

