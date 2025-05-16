iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average of $210.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

