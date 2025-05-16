Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099,899 shares during the period. Ultra Clean accounts for approximately 3.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $98,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 718,717 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 208,910 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 143,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,465 shares in the company, valued at $584,928. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

