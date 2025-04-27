Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 98,725 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

