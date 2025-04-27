Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 151,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 119,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market cap of £462,561.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

