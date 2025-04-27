Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.02. 908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.01.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$385.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.65.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

