CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

CyberAgent Trading Down 11.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberAgent, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

