24,748 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

