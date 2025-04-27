Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 67.5% in April

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $11.50 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

