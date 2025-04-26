Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 12,200 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

