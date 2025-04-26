CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $68.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $123,154.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,329.44. This represents a 7.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,944.58. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,645 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.