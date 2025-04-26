Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,051 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 218,505.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 155,139 shares during the last quarter.

MCW stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $186,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,479,420 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,304.80. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

