Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,800 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 890,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

