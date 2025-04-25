TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

