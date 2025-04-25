OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

