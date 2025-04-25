CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,027 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CBRE Group worth $115,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11,750.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,558 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

