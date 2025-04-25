Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 3,020 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.