Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,133 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $117,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $580.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

