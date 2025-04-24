Voya Investment Management LLC Has $267.42 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $267,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.3 %

ROK opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

