4,044 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,415.20. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,922. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 14th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.