Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 377,368 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,059,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $166,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

