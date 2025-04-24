Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $170,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,469.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.79.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $217.42 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.33 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

