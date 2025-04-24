National Bank Financial Comments on MAG Silver Q1 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAG. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MAG opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.