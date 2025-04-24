What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Orla Mining Q1 Earnings?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Carson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ORLA opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

