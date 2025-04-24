What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for SEI Q1 Earnings?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

