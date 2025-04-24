Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,672 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $82,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,278,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $211.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.80.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

