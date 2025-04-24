The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 192,871 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,240,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,675 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

DIS opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.