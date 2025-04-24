Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $529.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.85 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

