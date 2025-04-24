Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 584.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.