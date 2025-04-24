Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 584.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
