Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

