Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 737.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $259.44 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.05.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

