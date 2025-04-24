UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $428.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $417.12 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.