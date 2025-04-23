Glenn Pountney Buys 79,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 16th, Glenn Pountney bought 28,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,660.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Glenn Pountney purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Glenn Pountney acquired 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Glenn Pountney bought 2,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$975.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Glenn Pountney acquired 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Glenn Pountney bought 24,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Glenn Pountney purchased 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$390.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Glenn Pountney acquired 27,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Glenn Pountney bought 41,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,260.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Pountney purchased 52,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 6.8 %

CVE MRZ opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.