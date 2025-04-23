237,422 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,182,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 4.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

CP stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

