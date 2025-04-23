Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $184.78 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 405.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449,874 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.47% of Delta Air Lines worth $184,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $152,342,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,776 shares of company stock worth $4,155,951. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.2 %

DAL stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

