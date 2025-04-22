Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys New Shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.28% of Carter Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after buying an additional 51,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 276,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

