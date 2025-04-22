Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $39.37.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

