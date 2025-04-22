Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $253.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $195.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

