RTX (RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.150 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect RTX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.89 on Monday. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RTX stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

