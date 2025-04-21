Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 28.9% – Should You Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) was up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 8,358,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,088% from the average daily volume of 381,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 target price on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The company has a market cap of C$340.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

