Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 351,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 143,971 shares.The stock last traded at $138.30 and had previously closed at $141.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HURN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,427,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

